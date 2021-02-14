Boston Partners Cuts Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,384 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.69% of Columbia Banking System worth $17,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the third quarter worth $46,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $43.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.97. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $43.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.89.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

COLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

