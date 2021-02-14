Boston Partners Cuts Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,364,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 90,598 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.87% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $49,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SKX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 17.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,320,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $462,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,419 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,751.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 507,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,342,000 after buying an additional 480,237 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,027,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 288.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,051,000 after buying an additional 369,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 595,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,027,000 after buying an additional 287,799 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31 and a beta of 1.26. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $39.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $7,426,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 461,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,138,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $8,512,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,215,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.