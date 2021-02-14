Boston Partners Sells 128,478 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,069,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128,478 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in First Horizon were worth $26,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FHN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 6.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 40.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 25,586 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Horizon during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FHN. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.23.

NYSE:FHN opened at $15.63 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $16.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.55.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $566,005.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 388,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,872,755.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,826 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,736. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

