Boston Partners Sells 26,870 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Boston Partners lessened its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 442,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,870 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $34,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $669,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth $1,254,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 9,200.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at $7,757,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $83.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $85.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.50 and a 200-day moving average of $66.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

