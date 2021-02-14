Boston Partners Sells 486,853 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 930,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 486,853 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.10% of AXIS Capital worth $46,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the third quarter valued at $1,243,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,594,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 295,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,232,000 after purchasing an additional 37,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,188,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,345,000 after buying an additional 89,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXS. Bank of America cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. MKM Partners raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

AXS opened at $50.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $64.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $785.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

