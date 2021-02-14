BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) Short Interest Update

BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 302,700 shares, an increase of 142.5% from the January 14th total of 124,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BowX Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,026,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,649,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,078,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,104,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,998,000.

BowX Acquisition stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.57. BowX Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $12.08.

About BowX Acquisition

Bowx Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

