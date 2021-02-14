Brasada Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Brasada Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Entergy makes up about 1.2% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 840.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 52,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 77.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Entergy in the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Entergy from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Shares of Entergy stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.89. 1,107,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,546. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $135.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

