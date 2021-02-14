Brasada Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Brasada Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,854 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 12,673 shares during the period. NextEra Energy Partners comprises approximately 1.6% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $6,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $425,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 134,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 56,165 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,576 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 48,900 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEP shares. Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Shares of NYSE NEP traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.70. The company had a trading volume of 409,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,625. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $88.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -56.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.54 million. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -162.91%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

