Brasada Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Brasada Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,232 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 1,316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.84. The stock had a trading volume of 10,700,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,156,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $22.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

