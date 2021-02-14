Brasada Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Brasada Capital Management LP cut its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,983 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,273,000 after buying an additional 65,323 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 158,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after buying an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 148,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after buying an additional 72,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ULST remained flat at $$40.51 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,800. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.44.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.