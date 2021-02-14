Brasada Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 69,162 Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 61,341 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 1,994.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,651 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,194,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IVZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

IVZ stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.67. 1,801,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,120,264. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

