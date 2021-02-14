BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the January 14th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BSA stock remained flat at $$25.04 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,883. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.14. BrightSphere Investment Group has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $25.84.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th were paid a $0.3203 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 5.08%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

There is no company description available for Brightsphere Investment Group Inc

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.