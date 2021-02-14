Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 84,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 44,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 96,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY opened at $59.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.86 and its 200-day moving average is $71.64. The stock has a market cap of $135.74 billion, a PE ratio of -545.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

