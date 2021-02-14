BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New $2.39 Million Investment in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $97.71 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $111.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,221.53 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.06.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.06.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total transaction of $512,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,968,764.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $48,113,445.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,873 shares in the company, valued at $100,581,947.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 521,074 shares of company stock worth $49,529,320 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

