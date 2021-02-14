BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,222.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MPWR. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.00.

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $4,810,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,254,945.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.01, for a total value of $761,862.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,664,158.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,686 shares of company stock worth $90,545,648 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $385.92 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.12 and a 1 year high of $406.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.30, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $374.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.84.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

