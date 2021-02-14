BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,565 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,180 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Masco by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,819,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,092,676,000 after acquiring an additional 432,505 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,110,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,053,543,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,272,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $676,591,000 after buying an additional 364,660 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 29.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,849,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,229,000 after buying an additional 877,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 8.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,644,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,926,000 after buying an additional 291,028 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at $19,138,605.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $428,039.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,319.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $54.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $60.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.02.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

