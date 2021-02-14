BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,880 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JMP Securities raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $35.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.55. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $48.32.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.