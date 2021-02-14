BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,996 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,996 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1,269.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 94.8% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFG opened at $40.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.13. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.67.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Compass Point raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.54.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

