Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Eddy W. Hartenstein Sells 530 Shares

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total transaction of $250,764.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Eddy W. Hartenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 26th, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total transaction of $246,248.60.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total transaction of $238,351.60.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $230,989.90.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $220,193.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $486.32 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $487.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $451.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $197.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.39 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.59.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $1,357,000. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its position in Broadcom by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in Broadcom by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 127,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $55,787,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Broadcom by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 30,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

