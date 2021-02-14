Brokerages Anticipate Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Will Post Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to post earnings of $2.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.11. Eastman Chemical also posted earnings per share of $2.03 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year earnings of $7.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $8.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.09 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

EMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

In other news, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,850,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,368. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 449.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,628. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.87. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $110.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

