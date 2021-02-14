Brokerages Anticipate Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to Post $0.45 EPS

Brokerages predict that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huntsman’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.65. Huntsman reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $3.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on HUN. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntsman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of HUN opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average of $24.32. Huntsman has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $29.41. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

In other news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 1,173.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,637,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,165,000 after buying an additional 1,508,884 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 22,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

