Brokerages Anticipate RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to Post $3.93 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to post earnings per share of $3.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.27 and the lowest is $3.45. RenaissanceRe reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 417.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will report full year earnings of $14.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.46 to $15.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $16.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.68 to $17.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RenaissanceRe.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RNR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $199.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,764,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,644,000 after acquiring an additional 398,563 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 77.0% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 841,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,818,000 after purchasing an additional 366,156 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth about $53,577,000. State Street Corp increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,276,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,396,000 after buying an additional 188,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 696.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 127,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,059,000 after buying an additional 111,062 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNR stock traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.22. 339,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,480. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.19 and its 200-day moving average is $170.00. RenaissanceRe has a 12 month low of $113.27 and a 12 month high of $201.31. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

