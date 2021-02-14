Brokerages Anticipate The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Billion

Analysts expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report $3.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.09 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies reported sales of $3.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full-year sales of $15.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.60 billion to $16.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $17.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.11 billion to $18.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Estée Lauder Companies.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $285.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.18.

NYSE EL traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,680,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $104.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $291.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.06, for a total value of $488,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total transaction of $1,081,871.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,186.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,015,146 shares of company stock worth $491,827,782. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

