Brokerages Expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to report ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 375%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $27.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.21. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $28.22.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

