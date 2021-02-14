Brokerages Expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) will announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.21. Independence Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%.

Several research firms recently commented on IRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hill Winds Capital LP grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 505,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,995,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,714,000 after purchasing an additional 835,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,431 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.56. 805,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,676. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.56. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $16.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

