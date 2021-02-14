Brokerages Expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) will post ($0.47) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Nutanix posted earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.82). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($1.55). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. The business had revenue of $312.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.52 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on Nutanix from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Duston Williams sold 31,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $992,419.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 251,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,967,942.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 7,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $240,073.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,952.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,785. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NTNX traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.42. 2,095,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,278. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.93. Nutanix has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $37.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.97.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

