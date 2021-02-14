Brokerages Expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) to Announce $0.82 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) will announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Pacira BioSciences posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pacira BioSciences.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.92.

In related news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $1,513,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,360 shares of company stock worth $2,311,302 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,141,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 73.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter.

PCRX stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.90. 563,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,441. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $79.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.63. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.27.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

