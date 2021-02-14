Brokerages Expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Teladoc Health reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.17). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Teladoc Health.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDOC. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens lowered Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Truist decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.39.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $293.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.36 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $102.01 and a 1 year high of $299.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $1,002,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 607,318 shares in the company, valued at $121,779,405.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total transaction of $6,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,188 shares in the company, valued at $111,521,178.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 271,613 shares of company stock worth $60,652,948. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,447,444,000 after purchasing an additional 996,628 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,957,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,306,132,000 after buying an additional 2,283,596 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $644,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,008 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

