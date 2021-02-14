Brokerages Set Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Target Price at $11.13

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.13.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHMI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

CHMI stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.59. The company had a trading volume of 124,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,225. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.35. The company has a market cap of $163.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.14. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $16.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.73%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 831.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 92,700 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 19,129 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. 45.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

