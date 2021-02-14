Brokerages Set Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Price Target at $48.00

Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

ECPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of ECPG opened at $33.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.51. Encore Capital Group has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $49.01.

In other news, Director Wendy Hannam acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.01 per share, with a total value of $77,525.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,706 shares in the company, valued at $828,153.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECPG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,833,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,279,000 after buying an additional 216,709 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,146,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,261,000 after acquiring an additional 20,184 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 51.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 986,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,054,000 after acquiring an additional 335,072 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 519,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 37,626 shares during the last quarter.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

