Brokerages Set (INGA) (AMS:INGA) PT at €9.15

Shares of (INGA) (AMS:INGA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €9.15 ($10.77).

Several research firms recently issued reports on INGA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.20 ($12.00) price target on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.40 ($9.88) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.88) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.80 ($12.71) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

(INGA) has a 12-month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12-month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

About (INGA)

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

