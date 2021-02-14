Brokerages Set Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) Target Price at C$2.52

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.52.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KEL shares. Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.70 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) alerts:

KEL stock traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.47. 1,100,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,751. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.78. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.67 and a one year high of C$3.98. The company has a market cap of C$465.61 million and a P/E ratio of -1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.