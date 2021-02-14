Brokerages Set Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Target Price at $32.50

Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Origin Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

In other news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $28,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 76.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 8.3% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OBNK opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.85 million, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.14. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $36.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

