Brokerages Set Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) Price Target at €110.17

Shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €110.17 ($129.61).

SAF has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

SAF stock opened at €108.90 ($128.12) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €113.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of €104.63. Safran SA has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA (SAF.PA) Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

