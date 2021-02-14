Brokerages Set Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) (LON:SUMO) Target Price at GBX 260

Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) (LON:SUMO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 260 ($3.40).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of SUMO stock opened at GBX 352 ($4.60) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 340.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 263.20. Sumo Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 121.54 ($1.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 387.85 ($5.07). The company has a market cap of £601.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) Company Profile

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and provides video games in the United Kingdom, India, and Canada. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers creative and development services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, films, and visual effects.

