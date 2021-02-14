Brokerages Set Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) PT at $222.64

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $222.64.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in Visa by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 19,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. YCG LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. YCG LLC now owns 35,269 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,714,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 33,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $209.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

