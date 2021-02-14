BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) will report earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for BRP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.28. BRP posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $3.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $4.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOOO. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in BRP by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,092 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in BRP by 229.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,414 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in BRP by 409.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 744,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,222,000 after acquiring an additional 598,432 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in BRP by 973.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 413,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after acquiring an additional 374,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in BRP by 961.9% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 410,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,617,000 after acquiring an additional 372,240 shares in the last quarter. 30.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOOO traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $75.30. The stock had a trading volume of 39,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,178. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 3.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.74. BRP has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $78.16.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

