Bunge (NYSE:BG) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a c+ rating to a b rating. The company traded as high as $78.03 and last traded at $78.02, with a volume of 63905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.21.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

About Bunge (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

