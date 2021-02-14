Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Short Interest Update

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the January 14th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BURBY stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.22. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $27.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.31.

BURBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

