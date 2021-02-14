BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.71 and last traded at $16.38. 492,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 487,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.59. The firm has a market cap of $128.80 million, a PE ratio of -96.35 and a beta of 0.19.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI)

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. It has approximately 125 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc in December 2020.

