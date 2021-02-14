Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) Short Interest Down 64.6% in January

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 141,900 shares, a decrease of 64.6% from the January 14th total of 401,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 977,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83. Burgundy Technology Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $11.90.

Get Burgundy Technology Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,041,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,146,000.

About Burgundy Technology Acquisition

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Burgundy Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burgundy Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.