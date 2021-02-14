Burst (BURST) Price Hits $0.0049 on Exchanges

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. During the last week, Burst has traded 39.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Burst has a market cap of $10.36 million and $98,912.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Burst Coin Profile

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,115,203,264 coins. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Burst

Burst can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

