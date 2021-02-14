BWS Financial Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) – Research analysts at BWS Financial boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avaya in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Avaya’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avaya to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avaya presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.27.

Shares of Avaya stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.72. Avaya has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $267,988.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Avaya by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,595,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,151,000 after purchasing an additional 543,239 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Avaya by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,646,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,223,000 after purchasing an additional 156,067 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Avaya by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,911,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,061,000 after purchasing an additional 51,758 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Avaya by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,673,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Avaya by 28,311.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,392,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,270 shares during the last quarter.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

