C WorldWide Group Holding A S Buys New Holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 523,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 263,907 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 311.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,949,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,449,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,163,000 after purchasing an additional 412,570 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on KPTI. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $90,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 137,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $2,402,679.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,801.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,061 shares of company stock worth $2,814,079. Company insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $29.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.42. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.