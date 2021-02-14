CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.14.

A number of analysts have commented on CAE shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

CAE stock traded down C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$32.10. 565,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,080. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.41. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of C$14.26 and a 52-week high of C$40.64. The company has a market cap of C$9.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 150.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$32.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.35.

About CAE Inc. (CAE.TO)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

