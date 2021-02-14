Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Stock Price Down 14.7%

Shares of Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) traded down 14.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.33. 39,772,023 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 393% from the average session volume of 8,073,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $18.50) on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $76.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) by 119.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,146 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Caladrius Biosciences worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cellular therapeutic product candidates to address diseases and conditions caused by ischemia. Its product candidates include developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases, such as CLBS12 for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS16, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; CLBS14, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina.

