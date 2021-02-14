California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 10,642 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of XPO Logistics worth $26,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in XPO Logistics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in XPO Logistics by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in XPO Logistics by 21.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XPO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.96.

XPO stock opened at $121.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.15 and a 200-day moving average of $101.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.94, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

