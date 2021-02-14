California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,894 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of DaVita worth $22,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in DaVita by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after buying an additional 49,913 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in DaVita by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in DaVita by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in DaVita by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $154,068.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $2,743,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,956 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.33.

NYSE:DVA opened at $104.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.12. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.20 and a twelve month high of $125.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

