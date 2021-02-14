California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 964,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Equitable worth $24,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Equitable by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,635,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,390,000 after purchasing an additional 708,394 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Equitable by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,211,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,531,000 after purchasing an additional 672,892 shares during the period. Conifer Management L.L.C. raised its position in Equitable by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,730 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Equitable by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,014,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,939,000 after purchasing an additional 977,565 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Equitable by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,876,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $84,259.36. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EQH opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.05.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.