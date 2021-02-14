California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 280,295 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,423 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Trex were worth $23,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Trex by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Trex by 15.4% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Trex by 100.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Trex by 100.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 70.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TREX has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trex in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $106.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.27. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.55 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $106.68.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

